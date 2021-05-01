-$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to report earnings per share of ($0.62) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.71). Autolus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.91). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AUTL. Truist cut their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $310,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AUTL stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.82. 524,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.75. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $17.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.39.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

