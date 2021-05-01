PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. PTC updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.180-3.390 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.18-3.39 EPS.

NASDAQ:PTC traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.88, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.35. PTC has a 12-month low of $60.98 and a 12-month high of $149.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,835,213. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

