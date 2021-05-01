Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.03). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.48 million.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.62 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $92.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.99.

In other news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $7,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 383,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,913,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,569,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

See Also: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.