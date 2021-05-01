Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.41. Consolidated Edison reported earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Consolidated Edison.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ED. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,960 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,014,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,869,000 after acquiring an additional 47,664 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,148,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,516,000 after purchasing an additional 49,557 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.41. 1,961,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Edison (ED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.