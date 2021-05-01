Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Upgraded by OTR Global to Mixed

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was upgraded by stock analysts at OTR Global from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Twitter from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Twitter stock opened at $55.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.01, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 15.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Twitter by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

