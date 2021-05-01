4,283 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Bought by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000. Danaher comprises about 0.6% of Western Financial Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 26,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 10.0% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $204,000. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 4.5% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Danaher by 6.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR opened at $253.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $155.61 and a 52 week high of $260.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.21 and a 200 day moving average of $230.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,687. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

