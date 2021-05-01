Silver Lake Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,834 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 65,373 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Intel by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Intel by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Intel by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.53 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $232.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.