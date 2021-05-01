PFG Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

PFG Advisors lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $271.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $148.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

