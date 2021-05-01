PFG Advisors Purchases 3,965 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

PFG Advisors grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,023,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $383.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $253.97 and a 12-month high of $386.74.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

