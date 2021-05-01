NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.72.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NRG traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.82. 2,634,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,546. NRG Energy has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.