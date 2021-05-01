Brokerages Set Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT at GBX 5,629.29

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,629.29 ($73.55).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($72.51) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oddo Bhf reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) target price on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 6 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, with a total value of £364.14 ($475.75).

RIO stock traded down GBX 80 ($1.05) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 6,076 ($79.38). 2,708,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,617. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72). The company has a market capitalization of £98.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,725.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,516.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a GBX 288.63 ($3.77) dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.89%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

