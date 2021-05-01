Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Receives $227.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $227.13.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:RETA traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.40. The company had a trading volume of 210,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,243. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $186.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.14) by $0.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.