$0.35 EPS Expected for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.43. Devon Energy reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 169.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.53.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 61.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.38. 8,597,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,058,990. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

