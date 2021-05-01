Analysts Set Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Target Price at $49.25

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

BOOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $726,895.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,895.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,803 shares of company stock valued at $8,088,895. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.54. 259,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $73.67. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.73.

Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

