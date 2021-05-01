EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $96.75 Million

Equities analysts expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to post $96.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.67 million. EastGroup Properties reported sales of $89.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year sales of $390.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $375.46 million to $400.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $414.46 million, with estimates ranging from $381.07 million to $432.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EGP traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.66. 211,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,344. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $159.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

