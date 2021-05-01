Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Receives $20.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFS shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

NYSE PFS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.57. 530,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,873. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 46,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 18,343 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

