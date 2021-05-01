Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $153.01 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $107.08 and a 52-week high of $153.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.86 and a 200-day moving average of $141.14.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

