Textron (NYSE:TXT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.800-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

TXT stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.74. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

TXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Textron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.82.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Also, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

