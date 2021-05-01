Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. The business had revenue of $651.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,520,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,863. Peabody Energy has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $363.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

