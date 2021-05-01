Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.53 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CRS traded down $1.92 on Friday, reaching $37.87. 491,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,242. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average of $32.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 2.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

