Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Short Interest Update

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the March 31st total of 61,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 358,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Navios Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 99,426 shares during the period. 8.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Navios Maritime stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $7.23. 600,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93. Navios Maritime has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The shipping company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.36). Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 48.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.57%.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

