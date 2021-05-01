Short Interest in PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) Grows By 47.6%

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the March 31st total of 10,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMVC. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000.

NYSE:PMVC remained flat at $$9.85 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,342. PMV Consumer Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.85.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

