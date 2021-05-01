Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.28

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (TSE:GC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$39.28 and traded as high as C$44.96. Great Canadian Gaming shares last traded at C$44.40, with a volume of 105,455 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 399.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.77.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.58). The business had revenue of C$62.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$223.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Great Canadian Gaming Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 2, 2021, the company operated 26 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

