Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Announces Earnings Results

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marlin Business Services had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 4.76%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRLN opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Marlin Business Services has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.33 million, a P/E ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

