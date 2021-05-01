CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. CMS Energy updated its FY21 guidance to $2.83-2.87 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 2.830-2.870 EPS.

NYSE:CMS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,388,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,632. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.15.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

