Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.75 million-$58.75 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Materialise from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Materialise from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

MTLS stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Materialise has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.55.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Materialise will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

