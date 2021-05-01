Dignity (LON:DTY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $609.61

Dignity plc (LON:DTY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 609.61 ($7.96) and traded as high as GBX 683 ($8.92). Dignity shares last traded at GBX 680 ($8.88), with a volume of 81,172 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £352.68 million and a P/E ratio of -13.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 654.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 610.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30.

In related news, insider Andrew Judd acquired 844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 607 ($7.93) per share, with a total value of £5,123.08 ($6,693.34).

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and PreÂ-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

