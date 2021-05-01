MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share.

NYSE MGM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.72. 6,054,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,407,356. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

MGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.06.

In related news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,419,174.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock valued at $86,095,143 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

