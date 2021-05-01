United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1,377.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after buying an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $709.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $680.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,424.58, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.61 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $686.58 and a 200-day moving average of $655.42.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

