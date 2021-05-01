The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 140.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 82,156 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 26.1% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,755 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 2,558.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 90,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 87,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 13,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WMB opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.47, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.