United Asset Strategies Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 253,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,000. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF accounts for 1.5% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned about 0.58% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XME. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $40.46 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $42.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

