Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,425 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLS. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Flowserve by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,343,000 after buying an additional 1,918,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $55,395,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Flowserve by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,712,000 after purchasing an additional 91,392 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,148,000 after purchasing an additional 237,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

NYSE:FLS opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $42.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.