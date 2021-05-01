Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.75

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.75 and traded as high as $3.30. Enzo Biochem shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 340,718 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enzo Biochem from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $148.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The medical research company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 27.05%.

In related news, major shareholder Discovery Fund Lp Harbert sold 444,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $2,094,857.28. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

