Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.350-7.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.35-7.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.42. The company had a trading volume of 17,026,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,467,132. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -567.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.81.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

