Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,979. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.91. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $80.65 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.