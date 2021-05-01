American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.80 EPS

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,834. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 64.17%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.92.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

