Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.56

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.56 and traded as high as $5.28. Houston Wire & Cable shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 157,271 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.64 million, a P/E ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Houston Wire & Cable alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Houston Wire & Cable in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Houston Wire & Cable by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 22,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Houston Wire & Cable in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Houston Wire & Cable by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 300,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 31,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Houston Wire & Cable by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 108,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Houston Wire & Cable Co engages in the provision of industrial products including electrical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware and related services. Its products include continuous and interlocked armor cable, control and power cable, electronic wire and cable, flexible and portable cords, instrumentation and thermocouple cable, lead and high-temperature cable, medium voltage cable, wire rope and wire rope slings, nylon slings, chains, and shackles.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Houston Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.