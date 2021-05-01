Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 126.3% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,570,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,600,000.

Get Broadstone Acquisition alerts:

NYSE BSN remained flat at $$9.84 during trading hours on Friday. 55,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,634. Broadstone Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.