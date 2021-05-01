TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $111.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TransUnion has an attractive business model with highly recurring and diversified revenue streams, significant operating leverage, low capital requirements and stable cash flows. Huge data base is its most distinguishing asset and perhaps the biggest barrier to entry for competitors. The company serves a broad range of customers across multiple geographies and verticals. Acquisitions act as a growth catalyst, helping the company expand international footprint. Partly due to these positives, the stock appreciated in the year-to-date period. However, TransUnion operates in a highly competitive market, which restricts its pricing power and limits profitability to some extent. Adverse developments in the debt, consumer credit and financial services markets could hamper the company’s growth. Seasonality and high debt continues to be major concerns.”

TRU has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.75.

NYSE:TRU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.59. 1,364,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,889. TransUnion has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $110.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In related news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $74,790.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,357 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

