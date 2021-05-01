UniMex Network Price Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. UniMex Network has a market cap of $15.43 million and $501,665.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for about $2.38 or 0.00004146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00063175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.80 or 0.00287029 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $621.84 or 0.01083051 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.88 or 0.00726064 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00026045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,363.76 or 0.99909149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,480,648 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

