2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.16). 2U posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,094,537. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 2U by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of 2U by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the first quarter valued at $178,000.

TWOU traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $39.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,954. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. 2U has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $59.74.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

