Elysian (ELY) Price Tops $0.0067 on Top Exchanges

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 102.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 1st. Elysian has a market cap of $656,490.05 and $190,095.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 89.1% against the US dollar. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00068376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00019629 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00068702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.53 or 0.00829958 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00049806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00095214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

ELY is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

