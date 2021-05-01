QunQun Trading 36.3% Higher This Week (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One QunQun coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $558,931.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded 36.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QunQun alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00068376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00019629 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00068702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $476.53 or 0.00829958 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00049806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00095214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QUNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.