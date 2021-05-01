Cipher Price Reaches $0.0012 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Cipher has a market cap of $69,576.20 and $99,667.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cipher has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00075931 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003375 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.