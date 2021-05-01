Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Makes New Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 51,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 29,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 882,213 shares of company stock worth $13,692,076 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $16.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -61.62, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

