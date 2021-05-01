Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 34,387 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,347,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,387 shares during the period. The Progressive makes up approximately 2.6% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $128,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $606,960,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,632 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in The Progressive by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,006 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in The Progressive by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $88,510,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Progressive stock opened at $100.74 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $71.25 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.97 and its 200-day moving average is $93.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

