Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $93.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.59. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $90.09 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

