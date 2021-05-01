Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 429 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,621 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after buying an additional 4,229,746 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Comcast by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $238,412,000 after buying an additional 3,081,065 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,147,000 after buying an additional 2,615,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.21.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $56.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

