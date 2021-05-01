Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.
NYSE:MO opened at $47.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $52.59.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.
Several brokerages have weighed in on MO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
