Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $1,102,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.7% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $119.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.94.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,117 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,286 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

